GAVINS POINT RELEASES TO BE INCREASED AGAIN

More water will soon be released from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam.

The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to increase releases from the dam from 35,000 cubic feet per second to 41,000 cfs later this week, weather conditions permitting.

Corps officials say the increase is part of a commitment to remain as aggressive as possible with releases to maintain available flood control storage space in anticipation of above normal runoff for 2020.

John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says this will provide the greatest amount of flood risk reduction across the basin.

Releases will only be increased as long as the resulting downstream river stages are unlikely to impact the levee recovery effort, or contribute to downstream flooding.

————————————————