FIRE DESTROYED A GARAGE AND A RACE CAR STORED INSIDE OF IT MONDAY MORNING NEAR LE MARS.

LE MARS FIRE CREWS WERE SENT TO 25200 190TH STREET AROUND 10AM AND FOUND THE STRUCTURE FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE FIRE BUT PROPANE TANKS STORED INSIDE EXPLODED AND ADDED TO THE HAZARD OF FIGHTING THE BLAZE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE STRUCTURE WAS CONSIDERED A TOTAL LOSS AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINED UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos courtesy Dave Schipper & KMEG