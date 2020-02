FIRE DAMAGES IOWA STREET RED TAGGED HOUSE

FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A PREVIOUSLY RED TAGGED HOME IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY MORNING.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO 1310 1/2 IOWA STREET AROUND 9:30AM.

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE STRUCTURE WHEN FIRE CREWS ARRIVED:

OC……A VACANT PROPERTY. :16

NO ONE WAS FOUND INSIDE THE STRUCTURE BUT AESOPH SAYS IT’S LIKELY THE FIRE WAS STARTED BY SOMEONE:

OC………IGNITION OF THIS FIRE. :13

THE ORIGIN POINT AND CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION.

CREWS WERE ON THE SCENE UNTIL 1PM.