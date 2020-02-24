CHRISTENSEN CHOSEN AS IOWA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE

The Iowa Supreme Court has selected Justice Susan Christensen as its next chief justice.

Justice Christensen will succeed Chief Justice Mark Cady who passed away on November 15th.

Christensen, who is from Harlan, will be the second woman to serve as chief justice of Iowa’s highest court.

She will take over from Justice David Wiggins, who has served as acting chief justice since Chief Justice Cady’s passing.

Christensen was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 by Governor Reynolds.

She will be up for retention in November 2020.

Christensen was appointed a district associate judge in 2007 and a district court judge in 2015.

Before becoming a judge, she practiced law in Harlan for 16 years.