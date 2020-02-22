HIGHWAY 75 RECONSTRUCTION TO RESUME NEAR HINTON

More highway re-construction will get underway this spring on a stretch of Highway 75 just north of Sioux City.

Last year the northbound lanes were reconstructed on Highway 75 between Plymouth County Road C-80 near Sioux City, and Plymouth County Road C-60 near Hinton.

Dakin Schultz of the Iowa Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of that stretch will be rebuilt next:

OC……….the construction season. :19

Schultz says the major work will get underway in a little more than a month, but some preliminary prep work is already happening:

OC……….end of March. :12

Schultz says the project will last through the full construction season, with a completion date of around Thanksgiving.