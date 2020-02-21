SIOUXLAND READS OFFERS TRIO OF BOOKS

The Sioux City Library is launching this years “Siouxland Community Reads” book program.

Library spokesperson Kelsey Patterson says this year’s effort involves several different books and activities:

The three books on the spring reading list are all very different:

The selections offer a mix of border patrol adventure, apocalyptic science fiction and pioneer drama with the first book discussion scheduled for March 9th.

Patterson says there will be supporting activities to go along with reading the books:

Siouxland Community Reads will celebrate three more books in the fall.