Jerry Seinfeld will return to Sioux City and perform on the Orpheum Theater stage this spring.

The comedian will bring his signature stand-up routine about the little things in life on Thursday, May 7th at 7:00 p.m.

Seinfeld’s latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and his Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, February 28th and start at $50 each.