REYNOLDS LIKES PROPOSED COMPROMISE ON MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Governor Kim Reynolds says a state board has recommended an appropriate compromise on the amount of T-H-C that should be allowed in the cannabis products licensed for sale in Iowa.

T-H-C is the chemical that advocates say provides relief for a variety of medical ailments.

The state board that oversees Iowa’s medical marijuana program recommended a four-and-a-half gram limit on the amount of T-H-C in cannabis products.

The board also recommended setting no T-H-C limit for terminally ill patients and allowing others to buy higher T-H-C amounts if they have a doctor’s recommendation to do so.

Reynolds made her comments today during taping of the “Iowa Press” program that airs this (Friday) evening on Iowa P-B-S.

A Senate committee this week approved a bill that would allow a far higher amount of T-H-C in medical cannabis products sold in Iowa.

Lawmakers in both the Senate and the House have been waiting for the governor to publicly state what level would be acceptable to her, since Reynolds vetoed a bill on the topic last year.

