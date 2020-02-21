RESURRECTION CITY POSTER EXHIBIT OPENS AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

The Sioux City Public Museum is partnering with the Smithsonian Institution’s Traveling Exhibition Service to present “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign”.

The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.

It examines the Poor People’s Campaign, which was a grassroots movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C.

For 43 days between May and June of 1968, demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side-by-side on the National Mall in a tent city known as Resurrection City.

Stretching 16 acres along the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, Resurrection City housed 3,000 protesters with structures for services like sanitation, communications, medical care and childcare.

The poster exhibit is on display now through April 19th.

It’s presented in conjunction with Black History Month in February and Sioux City Tolerance Week in April.