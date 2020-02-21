Liam O’Sullivan Joining Explorers for 2020

Sioux City, IA (February 21, 2020) – The Sioux City Explorers today have announced the signing of RHP Liam O’Sullivan. This will be O’Sullivan’s 5th season of professional baseball and his first with the Sioux City Explorers.

O’Sullivan is another starting pitcher joining the X’s pitching staff for the 2020 season. Last season with the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League he collected a 7-9 record with an ERA of 2.96. He lead the team with 25 starts and 158 innings which also ranked second in the league. He showed fantastic control walking only 37 batters for a BB/9 of 2.1.

This winter O’Sullivan went down under in the Australian Baseball League starting with Brisbane before finishing the season with the Melbourne Aces teaming up with former Explorer, Nate Samson, to win the ABL championship. He made nine appearances, six starts, going 3-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 41 innings, striking out 28 and walking eight.

The rest of the 6’2, 225 pound right hander’s professional career has been spent in the Frontier League. His first brief stint came in 2015 with the Frontier Grey’s where he made one start and six appearances. The following season O’Sullivan proved that he not only belonged in professional baseball but that he could thrive in it. He led the Frontier League in wins with an 11-1 record, with a 3.33 ERA over 20 games and 18 starts. He struck out 109 batters in 121.2 innings of work while walking just 26. It earned him Frontier League Pitcher of the Year honors for the 2016 season.

O’Sullivan missed the 2017 season with an injury but returned to the Slammers for 2018 where he was fantastic yet again. He again paced the league with an 11-4 record with a 3.15 ERA. In 18 appearances 17 of those being starts he tossed 123 innings he walked 22 batters with 77 punch outs and earned a spot on the Frontier League All-Star Game.

Over his four season independent baseball career O’Sullivan has has a 29-17 record over 69 total games and 61 starts. In 416 innings he had a 3.27 ERA over 416 innings of work. He has tossed nine complete games with four of those being shutouts. His 307 strikeouts were good for a 6.6 K/9, and with only 86 walks allowed he has a 1.86 career BB/9 and a 3.5 strikeout to walks ratio.

The South Grafton, Massachusetts began his collegiate career at the nearby University of Rhode Island. In three seasons with the Rhody Rams, O’Sullivan made 20 total appearances and 10 starts with a 5-2 record and a 4.94 ERA. He then transferred to Division II, Saint Leo University and fashioned a 12-9 record with a 4.44 ERA over 30 appearances, 26 starts. He would go undrafted after his collegiate career before landing with the Frontier Grey’s in 2015.

During the summer of 2013 he pitched in the New England Collegiate Baseball League for the Ocean State Waves. In six games with five starts, he went 2-3 with a 3.91 ERA. In his high school days at Holy Name Central Catholic in Worcester, MA he was a three time All-Conference selection as well as being named twice to the All-Central Mass team.

With the addition of Liam O’Sullivan the Explorers now have 11 players under contract for the 2020 season.

RHP Liam O’Sullivan

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Ben Yokley

RHP AJ Nitzschke

LHP Jairo Labourt

RHP Matt Pobereyko

LHP Winston Lavendier

LHP Raudel Lazo

OF Sebastian Zawada

OF Ricky Ramirez Jr.

The Sioux City Explorers 28th season in Siouxland will begin on May 19th at the Kansas City T-Bones. The X’s open up their home schedule on May 26th against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Season tickets, flex tickets, group tickets and luxury suites are now for sale for all 50 Explorers home games for the 2020 season. Simply call (712) 277-WINS (9467) to order your ticket package today.