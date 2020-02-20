SCHEID TO RETIRE AS FOOD BANK DIRECTOR

The executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland has announced that she will retire at the end of the summer.

Linda Scheid says August 31st will be her last day with the non-profit:

OC………fresh energy. :18

Scheid has served as the Executive Director since April of 2006.

When she began, the food bank was distributing just over one million pounds of food per year to the Siouxland community.

Today, that amount has grown to over 2.6 million pounds

OC………….increase of pounds. ;23

In addition to its network of 100 agencies, the Food Bank of Siouxland started the BackPack Program, sending food home with school children for the weekend to insure they have something good to eat :

OC………..a huge change. :23

Scheid also developed ways to get more food in bulk including simply paying straight cash for the goods in need:

OC……….for a dollar. :28

The Board of Directors are launching a search for Scheid’s successor so there is a smooth, planned transition.

Come August, Linda says she will be spending more quality time with her husband Bruce and visiting their first grandchild who lives around 300 miles away.