IOWA WOMAN ABUSED AS CHILD NOW ADVOCATES FOR CHILD WELFARE PROGRAMS

Elizabeth Scholten is one of many people helped by Sioux City’s Crittenton Center during its 125-year history.

Scholten is sharing her personal story of survival and triumph after being born into a sex ring in Northwest Iowa and how the Crittenton Center’s Emergency Shelter helped her begin to heal:

Trust did not come easy from the abused little girl until one day a Crittenton staff member offered to read her a book:

Scholten went on to recover from her trauma and the girl who could have been left for dead is now recognized for her work in advancing child welfare in Iowa.

Scholten is married and she and her husband are thanking the Center in another personal way:

She says the Crittenton Center will always hold a special place in her heart and credits them for helping her gain the skills she needed to find safety in a permanent family setting.