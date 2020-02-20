IOWA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER PLAY FOR PAY FOR COLLEGE ATHLETES

College athletes could earn money from endorsement deals under a bill that’s now eligible for debate in the Iowa House.

Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo says some players struggle as their universities reap the benefits from big-time college sports like football.

The bill is getting bipartisan support.

Keith Saunders is a lobbyist for board that oversees the three state universities — including Hawkeye, Cyclone and Panther sports.

Saunders is urging the legislature to wait for the NCAA to create nationwide guidelines.

Lobbyists for private colleges and universities as well as the state’s community colleges are urging Iowa lawmakers to wait for national standards.

The bill says students in Iowa could earn money based on their likeness as a college athlete as long as it doesn’t conflict with another endorsement in their athletic department.

The bill cleared a Senate committee this week and has been approved by a sub-committee in the Iowa House, too.