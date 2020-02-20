CRITTENTON CENTER CELBRATES 125TH ANNIVERSARY WITH BIG GOAL

Sioux City’s Crittenton Center is marking its 125th anniversary by announcing the start of a special fundraising campaign.

Development Director Tracy Feathers says the agency that serves children and families in Siouxland has set a goal to raise $250,000 in the next 125 days:

OC………reaching our goal. :19

Several early contributions have raised the first $17,000 towards that goal.

Powell Broadcasting is going to be helping in the effort:

OC………..that day as well. :08

The Crittenton Center and its staff of 85 serves more than 2,500 children and families each year through a variety of programs:

OC…………live on their own. :24

The campaign wraps up June 24th.