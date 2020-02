WOODBURY COUNTY HOPES TO TRAIN RURAL EMS VOLUNTEERS

WOODBURY COUNTY HOPES TO TRAIN A FEW VOLUNTEERS TO HELP HANDLE EMERGENCY SERVICE CALLS IN THE RURAL AREAS OF THE COUNTY.

EMERGENCY SERVICES DIRECTOR GARY BROWN SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A HALF DOZEN VOLUNTEERS TRAINED:

OC……….THEIR OWN COMMUNITY. :16

BROWN AND COUNTY E-M-T’S WOULD TRAIN THE VOLUNTEERS, WHO WOULD RIDE IN THE AMBULANCE AS A SUPPORT PERSON;

OC……….FOR THEM TO RIDE. :20

BROWN TOLD COUNTY SUPERVISORS THAT THE VOLUNTEERS ARE ALREADY COVERED UNDER THE COUNTY’S INSURANCE:

OC……….RESERVE PROGRAM. :19

THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS TOOK NO OFFICIAL VOTE ON BROWN’S PLAN BUT MEMBERS STATED THEY HAD NO OBJECTION TO THE VOLUNTEER TRAINING.