LOCAL AIRPORTS RECEIVE FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE GRANTS

Five Siouxland airports are receiving a share of $520 and a half million dollars in airport infrastructure grants awarded to 287 airports in 41 states.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Sioux Gateway Airport $900,000 for taxiway reconstruction at General Bud Day Field.

Wayne Nebraska’s airport receives the largest local grant, $2.9 million for construction of a new taxiway.

The Hartington, Nebraska airport will receive $549,000 to pay for runway repairs.

Storm Lake Iowa’s Airport receives over $510,000 for new runway and taxiway lights.

The Sioux County Regional Airport was awarded $270,000 to purchase snow removal equipment.