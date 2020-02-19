LE MARS ARMY GUARD UNIT TO DEPLOY TO AFRICA THIS SUMMER

Members of a Siouxland Army National guard unit are being activated for overseas duty.

Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa Army National Guard in Le Mars, has received deployment orders for Operation Enduring Freedom in Africa.

The Le Mars unit will deploy approximately 90 Soldiers who will be joined by about 40 Soldiers from Troop A, 1st Squadron of the 113th Cavalry Regiment in Camp Dodge at Johnson, Iowa.

Send-off ceremonies will occur in June.

The soldiers will first report to Ft. Bliss, Texas, to complete final training before deploying overseas.

The deployment is expected to last approximately one year.