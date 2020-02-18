U.S.S. SIOUX CITY SAILOR HONORED BY U.S. NAVY

A sailor on the U.S.S. Sioux City has been honored by the U.S. Navy with the Ship Handler of the Year award.

Lt. Michael Kickbush, who is from Waukee, Iowa, earned the award which is given to Surface Warfare Officers who demonstrate superior performance while standing Officer of The Deck Underway onboard the Navy’s Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship.

Kickbush is currently the Weapons Officer onboard the USS Sioux City and is the expert for all weapons systems onboard the LCS Platform.

His responsibilities include daily verification that all weapons systems are fully operational and combat ready, plus he is responsible for ensuring his sailors are fully qualified trained and are developing personally and professionally.

Kickbush’s qualifications include Surface Warfare, Officer of the Deck, Command Duty Officer, and Anti-terrorism Tactical Watch Officer.