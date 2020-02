EMERGENCY VOLUNTEER TRAINEES TO GRADUATE FROM CERT PROGRAM

THE LATEST GROUP OF SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS TO TAKE COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING WILL GRADUATE IN A CEREMONY TONIGHT (TUESDAY) AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

OVER 320 LOCAL RESIDENTS HAVE TAKEN THE TRAINING AFTER FIRST TAKING PART IN EITHER THE POLICE CITIZENS ACADEMY OR VOLUNTEERS IN POLICING PROGRAM.

THE CERT MEMBERS ARE TRAINED TO ASSIST THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD, WORKPLACE OR ORGANIZATION IN TIMES OF DISASTER IN CASE EMERGENCY RESPONDERS ARE DELAYED.

THOSE SKILLS INCLUDE C-P-R, FIRE SUPPRESSION, FIRST AID AND SEVERE WEATHER TRAINING AND OTHER HOMELAND SECURITY PROGRAMS.

THE 6:15PM CEREMONY TAKES PLACES AT THE SECURITY INSTITUTE ON THE WIT CAMPUS.