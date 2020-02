TWO PROJECTS LEFT TO COMPLETE METRO I-29 RECONSTRUCTION

LOCAL RESIDENTS HAVE WONDERED FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS WHEN CONSTRUCTION ON INTERSTATE 29 THROUGH THE METRO CORRIDOR WOULD END.

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SPOKESMAN DAKIN SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE TWO PARTS OF THE PROJECT LEFT TO COMPLETE TO WRAP UP THAT CONSTRUCTION THIS YEAR.

THE FIRST IS TO REPLACE THE BRIDGE THAT TRANSIENTS SET ON FIRE AND DAMAGED LAST OCTOBER 30TH:

OC…….4TH OF JULY THIS YEAR. :18

SCHULTZ SAYS AFTER THAT THERE WILL ALSO BE WORK TAKING PLACE TO IMPROVE THE FLOOD PRONE SOUTH END OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD AT THE RIVERFRONT OFF OF I-29:

OC…………..TWO FEET HIGHER. :16

CUSTOMERS GOING TO THE BUSINESSES AT THE SOUTH END OF HAMILTON WILL BE IMPACTED BY THAT CONSTRUCTION:

OC………..BOULEVARD WILL BE CLOSED. :23

THE HAMILTON WORK WILL BEGIN JULY 7TH AND SHOULD BE WRAPPED UP BY THANKSGIVING.

WHEN ALL OF THE WORK IS COMPLETED, THE TOTAL COST OF THE ENTIRE INTERSTATE 29 RECONSTRUCTION WILL BE AROUND $400 MILLION DOLLARS WITH A MILLION SQUARE YARDS OF PAVING AND 28 BRIDGES BUILT BY 45 CONTRACTORS WITH 434 SUB-CONTRACTORS.