SPENCER IOWA POLICE SEARCH FOR CASEY’S ARMED ROBBER

Police in Spencer, Iowa are asking for the public’s assistance to find the suspect who robbed the Casey’s General Store at 800 South Grand Avenue in Spencer on Valentine’s Day.

The male suspect approached an employee who was opening the store shortly after 4 a.m., displayed a pistol and forced the employee inside where an undetermined amount of cash was taken.

The suspect then made the employee drive him to a secondary location in Spencer where he fled on foot.

Police say the robber is between 5’8″-5’10” tall.

He was wearing all black and a ski mask that morning, but anyone who has video security systems that record roadways or sidewalks should contact Spencer Police.