SOUTH SIOUX GROUP HAS SUCCESSFUL MEETINGS WITH LINCOLN LAWMAKERS

A GROUP OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS, STUDENTS AND RESIDENTS WERE IN LINCOLN LAST WEEK FOR THE CITY’S ANNUAL LEGISLATIVE DAY WITH GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS AND STATE LAWMAKERS.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST WAS AMONG THOSE WHO ATTENDED:

THE GROUP ALSO MET WITH NEBRASKA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS ABOUT DEALING WITH MORE EXPECTED FLOODING THIS COMING SPRING AND SUMMER FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER:

OVER 50 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE LEGISLATIVE DAY IN LINCOLN.

