SIOUX CITY TO HOST D-N-R HUNTING RULES TOWN HALL

Sioux City will host the first of a series of Iowa Department of Natural Resources town hall meetings on Wednesday that will discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations.

Mick Klemesrud of the D-N-R explains:

OC…….rule changes :21

One rule change involves waterfowl hunting zones.

OC……..it has been. :27

There’s could be some other rule changes regarding hunting certain animals as well:

OC…like that” :09

The Sioux City meeting takes place this Wednesday, February 19th at 7 p.m. in the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center located at 4500 Sioux River Road.

A later meeting is set for March 5th in Sac City at 7 p.m. in the Sac County Conservation Center.

Radio Iowa