BROWN STINK BUGS ARE LATEST UNWELCOME PEST FROM CHINA

There’s a new tiny pest that has invaded some homes in the midwest this winter.

Creighton University Biology Professor Ted Burk says the brown marmorated stink bug is the latest unwanted species to originate from China:

The bugs have a marbled brown and white exterior and take up residence in houses during the winter, gaining entry through cracks and fireplaces.

They produce a smell when disturbed.

The bugs aren’t breeding or causing major harm inside houses, but Burk says this species is resistant to most chemical sprays.

He offers a simple way to get rid of them:

There’s also another way that requires more expense and effort:

Burk says residents in Maryland and Pennsylvania see thousands of the brown stink bugs in homes over the winter, but it’s difficult to predict if the Midwest will see a similar volume.

They may pose an increasing threat to agriculture because in warmer months the brown marmorated stink bug has been known to feed on more than 300 different kinds of fruit and vegetable plants, causing damage to crops.