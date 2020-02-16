CASTLE ON THE HILL SCHOOL HISTORY UP FOR GRABS AS GIFT SHOP FORCED TO CLOSED

CASTLE ON THE HILL SCHOOL HISTORY UP FOR GRABS AS GIFT SHOP...

The yearbooks, photos, uniforms and athletic trophies that represent much of the history of Sioux City’s old Central High School are in the process of being removed from the Castle on the Hill.

That’s because the owner of the building, which was converted to apartments, is evicting the group that has stored the items and maintained a gift shop and museum in the former high school.

Shirley McLeod is the manager of the gift shop and a member of the Castle on the Hill Association:

The association looked at trying to find another location near the old high school that served students from 1893-1972, but couldn’t find a spot.

As the lease deadline neared, members decided to preserve the history by donating or selling the legacy items.

Much of that history will be preserved for future generations by the Sioux City Public Museum.

McLeod, who graduated from Central in 1952, says everything else, and there are a lot of items, is up for grabs:

McLeod has done here share of work to keep the Central High’s memory alive, including compiling an alphabetized list of the over twenty thousand graduates and working on other publications:

The Castle on the Hill Gift Shop will close for the last time on February 29th.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday the next two weekends.