STOWE WAIVES RIGHT TO JURY TRIAL IN MONONA COUNTY MURDER CASE

A Castana, Iowa man accused of killing his grandmother in 2018 in Monona County has waived his right to a jury trial.

Judge Zachary Hindman accepted the request by 22-year-old Eliot Stowe to have a bench trial in his first degree murder case where the judge would decide Stowe’s fate.

Stowe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

He’s accused of fatally beating 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared in rural Castana.

Her body was found on June 27th of 2018 about a mile and a half from their home.

The bench trial is scheduled to begin on April 14th in Monona County District Court in Onawa.