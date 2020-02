Fire has claimed the life of a person in Spencer, Iowa.

Firefighters arrived at the house fire just after 8am Thursday and found a body in the burning home.

Spencer Fire Chief John Conyn says 22 firefighters spent eight hours at the scene:

OC……….state fire marshall. :14

Firefighters from the nearby town of Everly came in and staffed the Spencer Fire Station that was a few blocks from the burning home.

File graphic