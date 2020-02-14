SOUTH DAKOTA HOPES TO PARTNER WITH TRIBES TO COMBAT METH

Gov. Kristi Noem is asking the nine Native American tribes in South Dakota to enter into law enforcement agreements with the state to better tackle crime and meth addiction on reservations.

The governor says the state wants to help tribes that don’t have sufficient tribal police officers to counteract crime and drug addiction.

David Flute, the state’s Director of Tribal Relations, says that meth has become a major problem for Native Americans in the state:

Governor Noem hopes to have the tribes each sign a memo of understanding with the state to share resources in combating the meth problem:

One tribe has signed an M-O-U, but some tribal leaders are warning that Noem will have to overcome a history of mistrust between tribes and the state.

Noem says the agreements will respect tribal sovereignty while allowing state law enforcement to work with tribal police officers on the reservations.