2020 CENSUS MAILING TO ARRIVE SOON

Every ten years, the U-S government conducts a count of the nation’s population.

The 2020 census will begin with a mailing starting in mid-March.

Maureen Schriner of the Census Bureau says its important that everyone completes the census form and be counted.

OC…..many other programs. ;22

Schriner says the other reason the census is important is that it determines our legislative representation:

OC…….the Iowa legislature. :06

Complete Count Committees are forming across the nation to make certain everyone is counted for the 2020 Census.

Schriner says Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Greg is setting the goal for Iowa to have the most complete census count:

OC………..of a competition. ;17

She says the individual information collected is kept confidential:

OC………….not shared with anyone. ;22

Additional information about the census can be obtained by going on-line at www.2020census.gov.