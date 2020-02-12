YANKTON WOMAN DIES IN CAR CRASH

A Yankton, South Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Parkston.

The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Quincy Greaves died from injuries she suffered when she lost control of her car on a section of icy-covered Highway 44.

The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled, ejecting Greaves from the car.

Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was the only person involved in the accident.