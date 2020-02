THIRD PERSON DIES FROM INJURIES IN WESTSIDE FIRE

A THIRD VICTIM HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A SIOUX CITY HOUSE FIRE ON FEBRUARY 6TH.

AUTHORITIES SAY 26-YEAR-OLD JUAN GALARZA DIED AFTER BEING INJURED IN THE FIRE AT 1819 WEST FIRST STREET.

THAT FIRE EARLIER CLAIMED THE LIVES OF TWO OTHER RESIDENTS OF THE HOME, 57-YEAR-OLD ANDREW GODBERSON AND 24-YEAR-OLD JESSICA FISCHER, BOTH OF SIOUX CITY.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

THE FIRE IS THE CITY’S DEADLIEST STRUCTURE FIRE SINCE THREE PEOPLE DIED IN A GENEVA STREET HOUSE FIRE IN 1983.

Photo by George Lindblade