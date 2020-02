JAIL BUILDING ISSUES CONTINUE AS BOND ELECTION NEARS

THE THREE MEMBERS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER COMMISSION CONTINUE TO EXPLAIN THE NEED FOR A NEW JAIL FACILITY.

CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS MEETINGS ARE CONTINUING TO BE HELD IN TOWNS THROUGHOUT WOODBURY COUNTY:

WIECK SAYS THE CURRENT JAIL CONTINUES TO HAVE MORE ISSUES AND THE PLUMBING PARTIALLY FAILED LAST WEEK DURING A MEETING IN A ROOM BELOW THE JAIL WITH THE BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR:

WEDNESDAY THE COMMISSION VOTED TO EXPAND THEIR EFFORT TO SOCIAL MEDIA:

MARCH 3RD IS THE DATE FOR THE PUBLIC VOTE ON THE PROPOSED 49.3 MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO FINANCE THE 440 BED JAIL PROJECT.