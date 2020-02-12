IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY AGREES TO RECANVASS

The Iowa Democratic Party has approved requests from Pete Buttigieg’s and Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns for a partial recanvass of the Iowa caucus results.

The party says it expects the recanvass of more than 80 precincts to begin on Sunday and last two days.

A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count against paper records created by caucus leaders to ensure the counts were reported accurately.

The latest caucus results give Buttigieg a lead over Sanders of two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted, or 0.09 percentage points.

The party has said it will not change mistakes in the math and the only opportunity to correct it would be a recount, which would be the candidates’ next option after the recanvass is completed.

The Associated Press has decided that it remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information.