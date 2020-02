SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO HAS HIRED A NEW GENERAL MANAGER.

DOUG FISHER WILL BEGIN HIS DUTIES ON FEBRUARY 24TH.

FISHER HAS 25 YEARS OF CASINO OPERATIONS EXPERIENCE AND HAS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE KANSAS CROSSING CASINO AND HOTEL IN PITTSBURG, KANSAS.

HE ALSO HELD MANAGEMENT POSITIONS IN IOWA AT THE DIAMOND JO CASINOS IN DUBUQUE AND NORWOOD.

FISHER REPLACES JIM FRANKE, WHO ANNOUNCED HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN LAST WEEK.