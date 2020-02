FIRE AND SMOKE CAUSED MODERATE DAMAGE TO THE CHINA STAR BUFFET AT 3201 GORDON DRIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

FIRE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE RESTAURANT JUST AFTER 4:10PM FOR A FIRE THAT HAD REPORTEDLY GOT OUT OF CONTROL IN THE KITCHEN AREA OF THE BUILDING.

EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS SAFELY EVACUATED AND FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND PUT OUT THE FIRE WITHIN A FEW MINUTES.

A BLOWER WAS SET UP TO VENTILATE SMOKE FROM THE BUILDING.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

photos by KMEG/KPTH