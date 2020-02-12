CHAMBERS PRIORITY BILL PASSES 1ST UNICAMERAL HURDLE

Nebraska legislators have given initial approval to a measure that would require law enforcement officers to undergo anti-bias training.

The bill that received first-round approval Wednesday in a 43-0 vote could be the last major piece of legislation proposed by the state’s longest-serving and best-known state senator, Ernie Chambers.

The Omaha lawmaker designated it as his last official legislative priority in what could be his final year in office.

Chambers has served for a total of 46 years in the unicameral Legislature.

He is leaving office next January due to term limits and has declined to say whether he’ll run again.