SOUTH DAKOTA SENATE BLOCKS GENDER CHANGE PREVENTION BILL

Legislation that aimed to prevent South Dakota physicians from giving gender confirmation procedures to children under 16 has been stopped by a Senate committee.

A Republican-dominated Senate committee voted 5-2 to kill the proposal.

Republican Senators who opposed the bill said they were not convinced that the Legislature should delve into the issue.

Senator Phil Jensen of Rapid City was not happy with pressure applied over the bill:

Conservative lawmakers in nearly a dozen other states are pushing similar proposals.

The bill’s sponsor, Fred Deutsch of Florence, amended his proposal to change the penalties from criminal to civil charges against physicians.

It would have allowed children who received procedures to sue physicians if they regretted the procedures.