REYNDERS TO RETIRE AS MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE PRESIDENT

Morningside College President John Reynders has announced his plans to retire effective June 30, 2021.

Reynders was named Morningside’s 12th president in 1999 and became the college’s longest-serving president in 2019.

He says his tenure at Morningside has been the best 21 years of his professional life, but the time is right to move on:

OC…………fair to Robin. :31

He and his wife Robin say they love Sioux City, but will move to Florida after he retires in 15 months.

OC…..next president space. :20

Reynders says he still has some things left to do in the coming 15 months:

OC………love to see happen. :16

When Reynders arrived in 1999, Morningside was faced with outdated facilities, declining enrollment, and years of deficit spending.

Almost every acre of the college’s campus has been transformed over the last 20 years.

Morningside’s Board of Directors will immediately begin the process of selecting his successor.

The Board will announce a Presidential Search Committee later this year with the search taking place into 2021.

The announcement of Morningside’s next leader is expected in sometime in the first half of next year.

——————————————-