Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Ethan Freidel makes it two straight NAIA players of the week for...

Ethan Freidel makes it two straight NAIA players of the week for Briar Cliff

By
JB
-
26
0
SHARE

KANSAS CITY, MO — For the second straight week, the NAIA DII men’s basketball player of the week was given to a member of the Briar Cliff Chargers. The national office announced that Ethan Freidel took home the latest honors on Tuesday.

Freidel earned the accolade after a pair of 30-point performances. The junior guard put up 33 in the Chargers’ upset win against #10 Dakota Wesleyan last Wednesday as he was 5-for-7 on 3-point shots and drained all 10 of his free throw attempts.

The Tea, S.D. native became the first GPAC player this season to hit 30 points in back-to-back conference games when he scored 30 to go along with seven rebounds against Midland on Saturday.

Freidel surpassed 1,000 career points and 200 career 3-pointers made with his performances. Last week, BC’s Jackson Lamb was selected as the national player of the week.

Briar Cliff returns to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday as the Chargers host (RV) Dordt at the Newman Flanagan Center.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR