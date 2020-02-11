Ethan Freidel makes it two straight NAIA players of the week for Briar Cliff

Ethan Freidel makes it two straight NAIA players of the week for...

KANSAS CITY, MO — For the second straight week, the NAIA DII men’s basketball player of the week was given to a member of the Briar Cliff Chargers. The national office announced that Ethan Freidel took home the latest honors on Tuesday.

Freidel earned the accolade after a pair of 30-point performances. The junior guard put up 33 in the Chargers’ upset win against #10 Dakota Wesleyan last Wednesday as he was 5-for-7 on 3-point shots and drained all 10 of his free throw attempts.

The Tea, S.D. native became the first GPAC player this season to hit 30 points in back-to-back conference games when he scored 30 to go along with seven rebounds against Midland on Saturday.

Freidel surpassed 1,000 career points and 200 career 3-pointers made with his performances. Last week, BC’s Jackson Lamb was selected as the national player of the week.

Briar Cliff returns to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday as the Chargers host (RV) Dordt at the Newman Flanagan Center.