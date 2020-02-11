7TH GRADERS LEARN CHOICES HAVE CONSEQUENCES

Seventh graders from the Sioux City Community School District are spending the next couple of days encountering real-life situations that show consequences of choices in those scenarios.

Leah Knapp of St. Luke’s UnityPoint is one of the organizers of “My Life, My Choices” which encourages awareness and empowerment as students discover in real-time that their decisions have consequences, good and bad:

Knapp says the program’s goal is to have every student walk away with at least one “a-ha” moment that encourages smart and healthy choices for their future, as well as awareness of resources the can help them navigate those choices:

Patrick Reynosa of West Middle School says he was impacted by learning about Human Trafficking:

Around 1200 seventh graders will be taking part in the event through Thursday at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.