SOUTH SIOUX MAN CHARGED IN PURSUIT & RAMMING OF PATROL CARS

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING HIS ARREST AFTER A PURSUIT THROUGH SIOUX CITY EARLY SATURDAY.

21-YEAR-OLD MANAEN RAVE IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, TWO COUNTS OF ASSAULTING AN OFFICER, OWI, SECOND DEGREE THEFT AND NUMEROUS OTHER DRUG AND TRAFFIC COUNTS.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT SIOUX CITY POLICE SPOTTED A CAR THAT WAS REPORTED STOLEN BEING DRIVEN BY RAVE AROUND 3:40 AM SATURDAY.

RAVE REFUSED TO PULL OVER AND DROVE OFF AT SPEEDS EXCEEDING 100 MILES AN HOUR ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

HE ALLEGEDLY RAMMED TWO PATROL CARS IN THE PURSUIT, INCLUDING ONE NEAR 25TH AND JONES WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

RAVE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $30,000 BOND.