SANDERS RIPS IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY OVER CAUCUS ISSUES

The Iowa Democratic Party released updated results from last Monday’s Iowa Caucuses Sunday evening, giving Pete Buttigieg two more national convention delegates than Bernie Sanders, but Sanders plans to ask for a “partial” recanvas of specific precincts.

Sanders discussed the situation during an appearance on C-N-N.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price issued another public apology during a news conference late Friday afternoon.

By mid-day Saturday, precinct chairs and presidential campaigns asked Iowa Democratic Party officials to review the results of 95 precincts.

By Sunday evening, the party revised results in 55 precincts.

Results from another 36 precincts could not be altered, according to Price, even though there were errors in delegate calculations.

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee said on C-N-N this weekend he is “mad as hell” and there will be a conversation about the November election about whether Iowa’s Caucuses retain their first-in-the-naton status. Price’s response?

With Sanders’ request for a recanvas, it’s likely the results of Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary will be final before last Monday’s Caucus results are final.

Sanders, during an interview on C-N-N Sunday, said the Iowa Democratic Party exhibited extraordinary incompetence and that the situation is a disgrace to Iowans who take the caucuses seriously.

Radio Iowa/CNN