LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS VIGILANT BUT NOT WORRIED OVER CHINA CORONAVIRUS

SIOUX CITY HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY AREA RESIDENTS HAVE LITTLE TO WORRY ABOUT RIGHT NOW WHEN IT COMES TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA, BUT THEY REMAIN VIGILANT IN CASE IT IS DETECTED HERE.

TYLER BROCK IS THE DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH.

HE SAYS THERE ARE SEVEN KNOWN TYPES OF CORONA VIRUSES, WITH SIX HAVING BEEN IN EXISTENCE FOR SOME TIME.

THE NEWEST IS THE CORONA-N VIRUS THAT APPARENTLY ORIGINATED IN AN OUTDOOR MARKET IN CHINA:

OC………WINTER IN IOWA. :17

BROCK SAYS IOWANS WHO TRAVELED TO CHINA ARE GETTING SCREENED UPON THEIR RETURN TO THE U.S. BEFORE THEY GET BACK TO THE HAWKEYE STATE:

OC………TO THEIR HOME STATE. :18

BROCK SAYS THE CORONA VIRUS-N SYMPTOMS ARE FLU LIKE, WITH A LOW GRADE FEVER, COUGHING AND SHORTNESS OF BREATH.

HE SAYS VIRUSES LIKE THAT CAN BE STOPPED WITH SOME SIMPLE PREVENTATIVE MEASURES:

OC………..TO COMBAT VIRUSES. :20

SO FAR THERE HAVE BEEN 12 CASES OF CORONA-N CONFIRMED IN THE U.S., THE LATEST ONE IN WISCONSIN.

NOBODY HAS DIED IN THE U.S. FROM THE VIRUS, BUT ONE AMERICAN DIED IN CHINA FROM THE ILLNESS.