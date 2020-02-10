HALFTIME INTERVIEW: Dan Meers (K.C. Wolf)

Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with Dan Meers, who plays the role of K.C. Wolf, the mascot of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Meers has held this role for more than three decades and he is coming off an unforgettable Super Bowl Week in Miami. As K.C. Wolf, Dan makes over 600 appearances a year at various sporting events, charitable causes, and media obligations. These are in addition to his duties with the Chiefs. K.C. Wolf has also been the best man at more than one wedding (where neither K.C., nor Dan, even knew the groom!).

During the interview, we discussed Dan’s career as a professional mascot, how he uses his platform for various causes, and what inspires him as a man. He also reveals one K.C. Wolf appearance request, which he turned down because it was just too tacky. We also talked about whether K.C. Wolf will be getting an oversized Super Bowl ring.

Dan is also the author of 2 books, WOLVES CAN’T FLY and the recently-released MASCOT ON A MISSION.

Enjoy!