FORMER GOVERNOR TOM VILSACK WINS BIG IN POWERBALL

Tom Vilsack has a new title he can add to his list in his life…..Powerball winner.

The former Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture claimed a $150,000 Powerball prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive:

Vilsack won his prize in the Powerball drawing on January 22nd, when the game’s jackpot had grown to an estimated $347 million, but he didn’t check his ticket for ten days:

That won the ex-governor $50,000, but since he used the Power Play multiplier of 3, he tripled his money to $150,000.

Vilsack says he has specific plans for his winnings:

After realizing he’d won, he said he shared the news with his wife, Christie, who didn’t believe him.

Vilsack says the Iowa Lottery is really important to the state and the state budget.

He thinks it’s great and adds: “You don’t win if you don’t play.”