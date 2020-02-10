ALDRICH REPORTED MISSING BY AUTHORITIES

Authorities are looking for a Sioux City man who failed to report to his workplace while under the supervision of the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Monday morning.

25-year-old Keenan Ivory Aldrich was previously convicted of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and other crimes in Woodbury County,

Aldrich is described as a 5’11” tall Native American male who weighs 188 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on January 6th.

Persons with information on Aldrich’s whereabouts should contact local police.

You may call Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.