10TH ANNUAL INNOVATION MARKET COMPETITION IS UNDERWAY

Business start up entries are now being accepted for the 10th Annual Innovation Market competition.

Katie Brewer is with Sioux City Growth Organization, which sponsors the competition:

Your budding business idea could also result in a cash windfall to help launch it:

Entrepreneurs may submit their ideas at siouxcitygo.com.

The submission portal will close at midnight, this Thursday, February 13th.

The Innovation Market will then be held the following Thursday, February 20th, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm on the second floor of the Virginia Square Building in downtown Sioux City.