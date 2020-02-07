THE ARENA TO HOST MORNINGSIDE-BRIAR CLIFF WRESTLING DUAL MEET

The ARENA welcomes Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestling to their championship mats Friday night, February 7th.

The Mustangs and Chargers are both vying for GPAC titles and currently sit near the top of the conference with a championship in striking distance.

Chris Paulsen (Briar Cliff) and Jonah Egli (Morningside) will be a pivotal match to watch, as both are having tremendous campaigns this year.

Briar Cliff’s, Isiah Lysius, will also have his talent on display at 133.

The big man for Morningside, Phil Rasmussen, had a strong showing at the Dave Edmonds Open and brings an intensity that is tough to match at the Heavyweight level.

The doors open at 6PM with a 7pm Start Time.