SMOKE DETECTORS WILL SAVE LIVES IF THEY ARE INSTALLED & USED PROPERLY

THURSDAY’S FATAL FIRE THAT CLAIMED TWO LIVES ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE COULD HAVE HAD A DIFFERENT OUTCOME IF SMOKE DETECTORS HAD BEEN INSTALLED IN THE HOME.

SIOUX CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS NONE WERE FOUND IN THE DWELLING:

OC………STILL IMPORTANT. :18

AESOPH SAYS ONCE A FIRE BEGINS, IT DOESN’T TAKE LONG FOR ANYONE INSIDE A STRUCTURE TO BE OVERCOME OR DISORIENTED BY THE SMOKE AND FUMES:

OC…………..ABILITY TO ESCAPE. :14

IF YOU DO HAVE SMOKE ALARMS IN YOUR HOME, CHECK THEM EVERY FEW MONTHS TO MAKE SURE THE BATTERIES ARE WORKING.

IF YOU NEED SMOKE DETECTORS, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL PROVIDE THEM FOR FREE AS PART OF THEIR SAFE HOME PROGRAM:

OC………IN SIOUX CITY. :23

YOU MAY SCHEDULE A FIRE RESCUE HOME VISIT BY CALLING 279-6377.