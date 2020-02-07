SIOUX CITY POLICE PATROL CAR HONORS CANCER VICTIMS & SURVIVORS

You may once again see a patrol car on the streets of Sioux City emblazoned with pink ribbons and other special markings.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says the department has reintroduced a new Cancer Victim/Survivor squad car:

OC…….people missed it. :24

Chief Mueller says the car will again patrol the streets of Sioux City as a mobile tribute to all victims and survivors of cancer:

OC…………..by cancer. :24

Like the previous car, this one will be on the street on regular patrol duty:

OC………..number of ways. :12

Sioux City Police also support cancer survivors and victims through their “Pink Patch” and “No Shave November” efforts.

Photos by Sioux City Police